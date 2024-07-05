Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 8:55 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a fire at a business in the 12500 block of 120th Avenue in Bristol.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire. Flames seen.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:55 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a fire at a business in the 12500 block of 120th Avenue in Bristol.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire. Flames seen.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress