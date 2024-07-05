A word from our sponsors: 2024 Con of the Lakes is July 13

Note: This is a paid announcement from Con of the Lakes — DH

Con of the Lakes 2024 on July 13 in Twin Lakes will give gaming fans a chance to indulge their favorite pastime and help raise money for a good cause at the same time.

This year Con of the Lakes is raising funds for My Home Stars. As a 501(c)3 non-profit (# 92-3026694) My Home Stars was founded out of necessity as a result of Joel Baraka’s life experiences. Like thousands of other refugee children, Joel who grew up in Kyangwali Refugee Camp in Western Uganda, faced a hard time accessing quality learning resources while attending school in the camp. With a textbook-to-student ratio of 1:8, Joel mostly relied on teachers as the main if not only source of learning.

There will be role playing games, board games, open gaming tables. Werewolf the Game tournament and more for people of all ages.

The event will take place July 13 at the Twin Lakes American Legion Post #544 at 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes. Time will be from 9 am to 10 pm. There will be food, drinks and raffles.

You can find out more information at the Con of the Lakes Facebook page fb.me/conofthelakes or conofthelakes.com.

Tickets and bdages are available here.