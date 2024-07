At noon, 38 boats circled Silver Lake in the annual boat parade. They were judged for prizes. The themes this year were Patriotic and Generations of Barbie – how YOU remember Barbie. The judging criteria was creativity, playing the role/animation, bright/colorful, music, crowd appeal, and sportsmanship. The parade began behind Copper Bottom.

Barbie theme winners.

1st place Brian Scheckel

2nd place Danielle Engelstad

3rd place Bruce and Jen Burg

4th place Brian, Bill and Sue Hopkins

Patriotic winners.

1st place Sandro and Nama Perez

2nd place Isabell and Todd Albrecht

3rd place Greg Schrader

4th place K. Robinson

Piers

1st place Sharon and Stormy Grumbeck

2nd place Jackie Baker Olsen

They paraded past a busy Silver Lake beach.