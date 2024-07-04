2024 Paddock Lake Fireworks Inc. display (VIDEO)

Jul 4th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Paddock Lake Fireworks Inc. presented its annual fireworks show Wednesday evening.

The display was viewable over Paddock Lake.

Here’s a short video of end of the show from the west side of the lake:

