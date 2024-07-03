Western Kenosha County Tennis Association 9th Annual Rally for Life is July 26

The Western Kenosha County Tennis Association will host its 9th Annual Rally for Life on July 26.

Over the years WKCTA has donated more than $30,000 to the fight against cancer through this event.

This year, the group announces its inaugural Rally for Life Walk that will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Network Click here to register and for more information.

The rally agenda is:

9-11:30 a.m. — Rally for Life Walk (registration required).

11:30 a.m.-noon — Opening ceremony

Noon-2 p.m. — High School camp tournament

2-4 p.m. — Ages 5-14 tennis games and competitions.

4-6 p.m. — Wooden racquet doubles tennis tournament

6-8 p.m. — Pickleball doubles tournament

8 p.m.-midnight — Doubles champ & other tennis games