Units responding for tree down in Twin Lakes

Jul 3rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:06 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a tree down in the 2100 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Tree reported down on wire with sparking seen.

