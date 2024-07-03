Units responding for tree down in Twin Lakes

At about 8:06 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a tree down in the 2100 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Tree reported down on wire with sparking seen.
