A word from our sponsors: Riverview School’s Summer School Program Offers Enriching Opportunities for Students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Riverview School — DH

Riverview School is excited to announce its highly anticipated Summer School Program is back, offering a dynamic and enriching educational experience for students in kindergarten through 6th grade. The program is scheduled to run from July 8th through August 1st, providing a stimulating learning environment during the summer months

Riverview School’s Summer School Program incorporates both classes for students who need extra support in core subjects to foster academic growth, but also enrichment classes to keep curious minds engaged during summer. Students are able to take up to 4 different classes to enhance their not only their skills in reading, writing, mathematics, and science while also exploring art, music, games, outdoors, physical education, and more. Several of this year’s classes focus on developing social and problem solving skills and are taking a “back to basics/unplugged” approach through games, projects, and hands-on activities both in and out of the classroom.

“We are thrilled to offer our Summer School Program to students in the community,” said Mrs. Taylor, District Administrator of Riverview School.

Mrs. Zackery, Rivervew’s Principal added, “Our goal is to provide a fun and educational experience that will help students stay engaged and motivated during the summer break.”

The program will be taught by experienced and dedicated educators who are committed to creating a positive and supportive learning environment for all students. With small class sizes and personalized attention, students will have the opportunity to thrive academically and socially.

Riverview is excited to be able to provide this opportunity once again and hopes that it is a wonderful experience for all participants.