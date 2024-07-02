July 2, 2024 lake test results: George Lake 101st under swim caution

George Lake 101st St. is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed an elevated level of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that prompted the caution was: Lake George 101st – 613 E.coli/100 mL.

Lake George 101st Street was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Here are other results of Monday’s sampling as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted):

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 12 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 11 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 47 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 23 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 91 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 7 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 19 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 45 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park ,1 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 29 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 12 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 36 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 31 E.coli/100mL.; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 6 E.coli/100mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth 5 E.coli/100mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 201 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — Powers Lake Beach 2 E.coli/100mL; Fox Park Beach 4.1 E.coli/100mL