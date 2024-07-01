Units responding to crash along the Bristol-Kenosha border

Jul 1st, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:50 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department units are responding for a report of a crash on Highway 50 just west of I-94.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcyclist.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives