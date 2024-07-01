Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board & Plan Commission joint meeting; Lake District Commissioners meeting July 1, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a special joint meeting and the Twin Lakes Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners hold a meeting Monday.

The joint meeting will take place first, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. Agenda items include:

Plan Commission/Village Board Public Hearing: Ordinance 2024-7-1 An Ordinance Amending Sections 17.12.041, 17.12.080, 17.20.030, 11.04.115 of the Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Residential Construction Standards

Discussion and possible action by the Plan Commission regarding Ordinance 2024-7-1 An Ordinance Amending Sections 17.12.041, 17.12.080, 17.20.030, 11.04.115 of the Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Residential Construction Standards

Discussion and possible action by the Village Board regarding Ordinance 2024-7-1 An Ordinance Amending Sections 17.12.041, 17.12.080, 17.20.030, 11.04.115 of the Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances Pertaining to Residential Construction Standards

Discussion and possible action by the Village Board regarding Ordinance 2024-7-2 An Ordinance to Create Chapter 10.45 of the Twin Lakes Code of Ordinances Pertaining to All-Terrain Vehicles and Utility-Terrain Vehicles.

The full speccial meeting agenda is available here.

The lake district commissioners (same members as the Village Board) will meet after the special meeting. Agenda items include:

Consideration of a Motion to approve the draft 2025 Annual Budget and proposed Tax Levy for the Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District and direct that it be published.

Consideration of a Motion to approve the Agenda for the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District.

The full agenda is available here.