Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting July 1, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

President’s comments — Administrators Review.

Replacement Case skid steer from Burris Equipment in the amount of $73,491.72 and Virnig front brush cutter in the amount of $10,245.00.

Replace dump boxes, refurbish hydraulics, sandblast, paint the frames and snowplows on dump trucks #2 and #12, in the amount of $37,520.00 each for a total expenditure of $75,040.00.

Regarding possibly adding a crosswalk on Rock Lake Road at Runyard Way.

Removal and stump grinding of 5 trees from Runyard Park parking lot area in the of $7,850.00.

Closed sessions regarding: Zoning enforcement proceedings involving property at 11220 260th Ave./70-4-120-273-0430 and 11214 258th Court/70-4-120-273-0425; zoning enforcement proceedings involving property at 7014 284th Ave/ 70-4-120-054-0351; contract termination claims made by LifeQuest Contract (now EMS/MC) Paramedic Billing.

The full agenda is available here.