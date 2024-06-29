Units responding to crash in Wheatland

At about 5:41 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash int eh 32400 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.
