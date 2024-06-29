2024 Mike Rayniak Memorial Boat Parade is July 3

/Submitted graphic

The 2024 Mike Rayniak Memorial Boat Parade will take place on July 3 on Paddock Lake.

Line-up is 6:30 p.m. in the bay by the Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach. The parade will start at 7 p.m.

The parade route will go out from the bay, past the PHLA beach, through the channel and then around the lake, counter clockwise.

Theme ideas include: America, Jimmy Buffett, beaches sunflowers, gardening, Loyal Order of Buffaloes, living life to the fullest or anything Mike enjoyed.

Participation is open to anyone.

Rayniak was a Paddock Lake village trustee who died in April.