June 28, 2024 lake test results: Swim closures lifted at Silver Lake County Park beach and Lake Shangri-la-220th Ct.

Swim closures have been lifted at Silver Lake County Park beach and Lake Shangri-la-220th Ct. after resampling Thursday by Kenosha County Public Health found E.coli levels within an acceptable range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Thursday were:

Silver Lake – 9 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri La 220th Ct. – 145 E.coli/100 mL