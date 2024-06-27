National Weather Service confirms tornado here June 22

There was a tornado east of Powers Lake Saturday, the National Weather Service says.

From a Facebook post from the Sullivan office posted Wednesday:

June 22, 2024 Storm Survey Update: An 8th tornado (in our service area) has been documented in western Kenosha county east of Powers Lake. A brief EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70mph occurred in this area. The main damage was to some trees along 368th Ave along with a very small shed. Also, the Twin Lakes area was surveyed as well. This tree damage was likely due to downburst/straight line winds which were estimated to be at 70-80mph and higher than the tornado that occurred to it’s north. The tree destruction pattern was divergent and more sporadic in this area.