June 27, 2024 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. & Silver Lake County Park beach closed to swimming; swim caution at Lance Park lifted

Silver Lake County Park beach and Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. are closed to swimming after testing Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health found elevated levels of E.coli there.

A swim caution at Lance Park on Lake Mary was lifted after resampling Wednesday showed E.coli levels within the acceptable range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that prompted the closures and the lifting of one previous caution were:

Lake Shangri La 220 th Ct. – 1046 E.coli/100 mL

Ct. – 1046 E.coli/100 mL Silver Lake – 1986 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park — 196 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri-la and Silver Lake at the county park beach were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) from Tuesday and Wednesday for locations delayed due to weather are (most recent result used):

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake DeWitt Park 50 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 1046 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 43 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 82 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 214 E.coli/100mL; Hooker Lake launch 52 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 28 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 45 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 77 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 64 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 308 E.coli/100mL.

Randall — (Reported by District of Powers Lake) Powers Lake Beach 46.1 E.coli/100 mL