Cooler days in forecast

There are a few much cooler days in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach just 73. Sunday’s high is forecast for 69. Monday’s high is forecast for 74

In between and after will be more seasonable temperatures. Friday’s high will be 79 and Saturday’s 86. Tuesday and Wednesday the high temp will be back in the mid 80s again.

Friday looks to be rainy, with a 60 percent chance of rain later in the day and an 80 percent chance of rain Friday night/early Saturday morning.