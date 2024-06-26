Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting June 27, 2024

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meet Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

MICHAEL R. & BONNIE M. MYRA, 34514 116th St., Twin Lakes, WI 53181-9582 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-274-0221, Town of Randall. Discussion,

REQUEST OF JANET M. & DAVID E. BANAS, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-5(g)2: that all structures shall be located not less than 75 feet from the ordinary high water mark of any navigable water and Section IV. C. 12.20-2 (f)4: that all

residential dwellings shall have a roof pitch not less than 5/12 to construct a single-family residence to be located 47 feet from the ordinary high water mark of Benedict Lake and to have a 4/12 roof pitch on said residence on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-192-1200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Set date for working session for cargo containers and chicken ordinance update. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Highway O between Hwy. F & Z reduced speed limit interest. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

