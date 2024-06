The National Weather Service has issued another severe thunderstorm watch for Kenosha County Tuesday morning.

The watch is set to be in effect until 11 a.m.

At about 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, radar suggests that even if the storm winds down before getting here we should still get some rain.

From NWS:

Other counties under the watch are: Jefferson, Racine, Waukesha, Rock, Milwaukee and Walworth.