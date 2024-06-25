June 25, 2024 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la and Lance Park under swim cautions

Lake Shangri La 220th Ct. and Lance Park on Lake Mary are under swim cautions after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health found elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the cautions were:

Lake Shangri La 220 th Ct. – 299 E.coli/100 mL

Ct. – 299 E.coli/100 mL Lance Park – 308 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Also scheduled for sampling Wednesday are locations scheduled for sampling earlier in the week, but which were delayed due to weather.

Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) from Tuesday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake DeWitt Park 50 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 299 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 43 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 82 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 214 E.coli/100mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 308 E.coli/100mL.

Randall — (Reported by District of Powers Lake) Powers Lake Beach 46.1 E.coli/100 mL