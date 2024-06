The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. int eh school library.

Agenda items include:

New Teacher Contract, Summer School Contracts

Strategic Plan Update – Key Performance Objectives 2023-2024

Achievement Gap Reduction End of Year Report – For Information

Compensation Package

Preliminary Budget

School Fees 2024-2025

Facilities Five Year Plan — Bleacher Repair, Baseball Fields Repair

The full agenda is available here.