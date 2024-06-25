Agenda: Salem School District board special & regular meeting June 25, 2024

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold special and regular meetings, Tuesday.
First up is the special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. in the large group instruction room. The agenda includes a closed session to discuss options and strategies regarding construction project contracts.
The full special meeting agenda is available here.
The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., also in the LGI. Agenda items include:
- Resignation: Special Education Teacher
- Resignation: School Psychologist
- Resignation: Speech/Language Pathologist
- Resignation: Third Grade Teacher
- Hire: Sixth Grade Math/Science Teacher
- Hire: Seventh/Eighth Grade Social Studies Teacher
- Hire: School Psychologist
- Hire: Speech/Language Pathologist
- Change: Director of Communications
- Change: Data Specialist
- Change: Assistant Principal
- Change: Director of Business Services
- Set 2024-2025 School Board Calendar
- Approve 2024-2025 Preliminary Budget