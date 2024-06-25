Agenda: Salem School District board special & regular meeting June 25, 2024

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold special and regular meetings, Tuesday.

First up is the special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. in the large group instruction room. The agenda includes a closed session to discuss options and strategies regarding construction project contracts.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., also in the LGI. Agenda items include:

Resignation: Special Education Teacher

Resignation: School Psychologist

Resignation: Speech/Language Pathologist

Resignation: Third Grade Teacher

Hire: Sixth Grade Math/Science Teacher

Hire: Seventh/Eighth Grade Social Studies Teacher

Hire: School Psychologist

Hire: Speech/Language Pathologist

Change: Director of Communications

Change: Data Specialist

Change: Assistant Principal

Change: Director of Business Services

Set 2024-2025 School Board Calendar

Approve 2024-2025 Preliminary Budget

The full agenda is available here.