Agenda: Salem School District board special & regular meeting June 25, 2024

Jun 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold special and regular meetings, Tuesday.

First up is the special meeting, starting at 5 p.m. in the large group instruction room. The agenda includes a closed session to discuss options and strategies regarding construction project contracts.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., also in the LGI. Agenda items include:

  • Resignation: Special Education Teacher
  • Resignation: School Psychologist
  • Resignation: Speech/Language Pathologist
  • Resignation: Third Grade Teacher
  • Hire: Sixth Grade Math/Science Teacher
  • Hire: Seventh/Eighth Grade Social Studies Teacher
  • Hire: School Psychologist
  • Hire: Speech/Language Pathologist
  • Change: Director of Communications
  • Change: Data Specialist
  • Change: Assistant Principal
  • Change: Director of Business Services
  • Set 2024-2025 School Board Calendar
  • Approve 2024-2025 Preliminary Budget

The full agenda is available here.

