The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Here are some takes from NWS about storms overnight, with a timing later than 1 a.m., Tuesday:

UPDATE 8:39 p.m. — Here’s the latest update from NWS, incorporating the soon to come storm and the additional storm early Tuesday: