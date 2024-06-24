More rain then a cool off

Western Kenosha County could see some more rain early Tuesday morning, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Then the balance of the week should see cooler high temperatures than we have seen lately.

Any rain would come after midnight Tuesday and is most likely after 3 a.m. Between 1 and 6 a,m. alone we could get half an inch of rain. Smaller amounts are also possible Tuesday afternoon. The total could approach three-quarters of an inch if all possible rain is realized. A thunderstorm is also possible throughout that period of rain.

Tuesday’s high will be over 90. But for the rest of the week, you might be able to give the air conditioning a rest, with high temperatures in the 70s. The sole exception is Sunday, when the high could reach 82.