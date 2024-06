The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster,

Agenda items include:

Ordinance 2024-05 An Ordinance to repeal and recreate section 1.60 of the code of ordinances of the Town of Wheatland relating to appointed officials in the Position of Town Clerk and Town Treasurer. (First reading with possible waiving of a second reading).

Consideration for road resurfacing on 52nd and 376th.

