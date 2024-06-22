Units responding to crash in Randall

At about 9:10 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Town of Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 32700 block of Highway CK.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle has struck a pole. Wires sparking. Tree limbs also down in area.

UPDATE 9:18 p.m. — Location of scene reported as 12500 336th Avenue, Randall command reports tree down and blocking one lane of road.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue requested to respond from east of the scene as mutual aid with an engine.

UPDATE 9:27 p.m. — Randall command releases mutual aid units from responding.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m. — Randall command reports all units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.