Units responding for sparking wire in Twin Lakes

At about 8:57 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a sparking wire in the 2800 block of Elizabeth Lane in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: A wire sparking above a garage being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:57 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a sparking wire in the 2800 block of Elizabeth Lane in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: A wire sparking above a garage being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress