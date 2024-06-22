Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Jun 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Hickory in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree limb on fire on this property.

