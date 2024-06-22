Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 9 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Hickory in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree limb on fire on this property.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 9 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Hickory in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree limb on fire on this property.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress