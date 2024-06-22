Tornado warning issued

A tornado warning has been issued for southwestern Kenosha County until 9:15 p.m.

Tornadoes have been spotted in Walworth County traveling east. These are radar confirmed.

Affected areas include: Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Twin Lakes, Spring Grove, Wheatland, Genoa City, Silver Lake, Richmond, Channel Lake, Lake Catherine, Powers Lake, Como, Pell Lake, Bohners Lake, Salem, Bristol, Bassett, and New Munster.

The warning text says:

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

UPDATE about 9:04 p.m. — NWS appears to have cancelled the tornado warning for southwestern Kenosha County, but has extended the warning to southeastern Kenosha County until 9:30 p.m.