The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstrom warning that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect here until 9:30 p.m.

The warning text says that of 8:17 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located in eastern Walworth County moving east at 35 mph.

Hail and wind damage are possible with this storm.’

Also included in the warning are eastern Walworth County and Racine County.