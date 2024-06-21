Rain to return Saturday

Rain, and maybe a thunderstorm, is expected this weekend, says the latest, local National Weather service forecast.

There’s a possibility rain could actually start Friday, with a 30 percent chance in the forecast through the day and into the night.

Rain is more likely as Saturday goes on. By 2 p.m., Saturday it’s almost certain (80 percent chance).

Less likely is a thunderstorm developing. If it does, it’s most likely between about 7-10 p.m., Saturday.

Temperatures will still be warn despite the rain. Friday’s high should reach 84 and Saturday’s 86. Sunday will be cooler with a high of just 81.