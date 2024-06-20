Paddock Lake Village Board appoints two trustees

The Paddock Lake Village Board filled two vacant trustee seats on that body via appointment Wednesday.

Appointed were Ron Statz and Joseph Capelli. Both will serve until April 2026.

The vacancies were created by the April 9 death of Trustee Mike Rayniak and Trustee Barb Brenner declining to be seated for the position she won in the April election. Rayniak had just been re-elected in the same election.

Capelli and Statz were among seven candidates who applied for the seats. Candidates submitted a standard application and then were interviewed by the board in open session Wednesday.

The board then deliberated for about an hour in closed session before coming out and making the appointments, both of which were unanimous, said village administrator Tim Popanda.

Statz is a retired dairy marketing cooperative manager. In his application he wrote: “My desire is to continue the positive direction this village is headed in and continue to provide the high level of services we currently have. While at the same time, always looking for opportunities to improve these services in a cost-effective way and also manage wise strategic growth in our community with the goal of growing viable business while still maintaining the rural community feel that so many residents love and expect.”

Capelli is an attorney with Capelli Law Office, SC in Silver Lake. Before that, he practiced law with a Paddock Lake-based law firm. In his application he wrote: “I enjoy residing in the village and believe it is run extremely well. I also feel a sense of community in the village and I want to help the village on its path to future growth.”