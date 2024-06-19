Wilmot Union High School Class of 1984 40th Class Reunion activities set for July 12 & 13

Wilmot Union High School Class of 1984 40th Class Reunion activities will be held on July 12 and 13.

Pre party will be at 7 p.m. at Village View Pub (Crows Nest) Twin Lakes.

Reunion will take place on July 13 from 4 to 10 p.m. or so at Copper Bottom Bar & Grill Boat House, Silver Lake. Foot Loose themed party. 5-10 p.m., DJ Midwest Production. Buffet Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Possible pontoon rides.

Let’s show them how “84 parties more!

$40 pp Zelle wilmoths84@gmail.com or email for snail mail address. RSVP by July 3.

Hosted by Robert Preuss and Mary McRae Breen.