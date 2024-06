The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

District Website and Communications Timeline

Donation Letter

Community Finance Presentation – The Revenue Limit

Strategic Plan Update

Student Academic Standards

Shared Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Comptroller Position

2025 Commencement Date

Closed session for Addendum to Teacher’s Contract

The full agenda is available here,