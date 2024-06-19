Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 19, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue a special event permit to Kenosha County Parks System to hold Rhythm on the Lake in the Kenosha County Park known as Old Settlers

To authorize Village Administrator to issue village permit 024-6-78 to the Paddock Hooker Lake Association for the boat parade on July 3, 2024

Motion – authorize Village staff to pay WE Energies to install 22 LED streetlights on State Highway 50 with a cost not to exceed $4,994.04.

To award Village pedestrian sidewalk repair contract to K.C. Mud jacking of Racine, Wisconsin to perform hydraulic slurry leveling of pedestrian sidewalk. With a cost not to exceed $17,900.

To authorize village staff to pay Asphalt Contractors, Inc in the amount of $117,698.13 as pay request 1 for the 2024 Village Hall parking lot improvements

Authorize Village Administrator to proceed with the purchase of an ADA accessible Kayak launch pier from Cube Docks and authorize site preparations for the said launch.

Interviews for the open Trustee seats convene. After interviews, the board will go into closed session to discuss the applications for appointment to the Village Board which have been filed. The board will then return to open session and may take action to appoint Trustees to the open seats on the Village Board.

The full agenda is available here.