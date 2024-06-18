June 18, 2024 lake test results: All lakes within acceptable E.coli range

All Western Kenosha County lakes tested by Kenosha County Public Health tested Tuesday were within the acceptable range for E.coli.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Tuesday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 65 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 12 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 34 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 9 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 63 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 73 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 17 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 28 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 45 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 77 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 64 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 109 E.coli/100mL.