Salem Lakes man charged with sexual exploitation of a child & possession of child pornography

A Salem Lakes man faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography after a months-long investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies.

From a Sheriff’s Department news release:

Based on a February 2024 tip out of Rock Springs, Wyoming, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) arrested Shane B. Wilson on numerous charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

In February of 2024, Detectives of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit received a tip from Rock Springs, Wyoming regarding an incident where a Salem Lakes resident was attempting to meet with a 12-year-old child in Wyoming. For several months, KSD Detectives worked with Wyoming law enforcement to further investigate this crime where they were able to identify the suspect as Shane B. Wilson, a 55-year-old resident of Salem Lakes, WI.

Detectives of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s took the lead on this investigation and on the morning of June 13th, 2024, served an arrest and search warrant to Shane Wilson and his property. During the search of Wilson’s property, a significant amount of additional child pornography was located in his possession.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank our partner agencies, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations for their support and assistance in this investigation.

“This case is an example of the outstanding work by our dedicated Detectives and area law enforcement partners to bring Mr. Wilson to justice. We will continue putting in the time and work to keep our children safe and put individuals like Mr. Wilson in jail. The children of our community are our priority, they are our future, and their innocence must be protected. Our Deputies, Detectives, and the entire agency will continue to pursue anyone that preys upon the innocent!” – Sheriff David W. Zoerner

This investigation remains open and is ongoing. More criminal charges are expected to come pending the continued investigation.