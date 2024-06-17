Hot weather this week

Summer may officially begin with the solstice Thursday, but we are going to experience summer like temperatures all week.

The hot temperatures that started this weekend will continue through Saturday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Monday will be the hottest day, with a high of 95. Tuesday and Wednesday’s high also will be over 90. High temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

A cool off of sorts is expected Sunday, when the high temperatrure may reach just 81.

There is some chance of rain each day, though not over 30 percent at this point.