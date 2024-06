At about 6:42 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding for a crash in the 7500 block of the northbound lanes for I-94.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. One injury being reported. Scene is at exit ramp for Highway 50.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports sheriff’s deputies have closed exit ramp.