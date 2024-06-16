Units responding for crash along Twin Lakes-Randall border

Jun 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:56 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Town of Randall Fire Department units are responding to a report of a crash in the 35600 block of Highway F along the Twin Lakes-Randall border.

