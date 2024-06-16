Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 10 Wisconsin counties including Kenosha County.
The watch is set to be in effect until 8 p.m.
UPDATE 4:24 p.m. — Here’s the latest from the NWS-Sullivan office:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 10 Wisconsin counties including Kenosha County.
The watch is set to be in effect until 8 p.m.
UPDATE 4:24 p.m. — Here’s the latest from the NWS-Sullivan office:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress