Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Jun 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 10 Wisconsin counties including Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 8 p.m.

UPDATE 4:24 p.m. — Here’s the latest from the NWS-Sullivan office:

