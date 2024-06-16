Rock the Lake 2024 coverage (PHOTOS)

This year’s Rock the Lake even in Twin Lakes had beautiful weather to enjoy music and food and drink by the shore of Lake Mary.

The fourth annual event was held in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, by the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club and Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, Inc.

Featuring:

1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Food and beer tent

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Velvet Stiletto concert

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Doin’ Sixty concert

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Aquanut Water Ski Show

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Relativity concert

The free event included a Aquanut demonstration show.

Relativity