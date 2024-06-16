Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting June 17

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of an employee.

Possible approval of resignations.

Possible approval of 2024-25 teacher and director of buildings and grounds contracts

Disscussion and possible approval of Dousman contract.

Discussion and possible approval of 2024-25 salary rates.

The full agenda is available here.