Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting June 17

Jun 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of an employee.
  • Possible approval of resignations.
  • Possible approval of 2024-25 teacher and director of buildings and grounds contracts
  • Disscussion and possible approval of Dousman contract.
  • Discussion and possible approval of 2024-25 salary rates.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives