Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting June 17

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Closed session for considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of an employee.
- Possible approval of resignations.
- Possible approval of 2024-25 teacher and director of buildings and grounds contracts
- Disscussion and possible approval of Dousman contract.
- Discussion and possible approval of 2024-25 salary rates.