Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting June 17, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Business Manager Consultant

Open Enrollment Applications from Wait List in 4th and 8th grade

Preliminary 2024-25 Budget

Teacher Salary Increase for 2024/25 School Year

Support Staff Rate Increase for 2024/25 School Year

Administrative Salary Increase for the 2024/25 School Year

Fund Balance Resolutions

Grant Funded Student Support Specialist Contract

Closed session to consider employee performance evaluation -district administrator

The full agenda is available here.