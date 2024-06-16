Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting June 17, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Business Manager Consultant
- Open Enrollment Applications from Wait List in 4th and 8th grade
- Preliminary 2024-25 Budget
- Teacher Salary Increase for 2024/25 School Year
- Support Staff Rate Increase for 2024/25 School Year
- Administrative Salary Increase for the 2024/25 School Year
- Fund Balance Resolutions
- Grant Funded Student Support Specialist Contract
- Closed session to consider employee performance evaluation -district administrator