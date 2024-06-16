Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting June 17, 2024

Jun 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Business Manager Consultant
  • Open Enrollment Applications from Wait List in 4th and 8th grade
  • Preliminary 2024-25 Budget
  • Teacher Salary Increase for 2024/25 School Year
  • Support Staff Rate Increase for 2024/25 School Year
  • Administrative Salary Increase for the 2024/25 School Year
  • Fund Balance Resolutions
  • Grant Funded Student Support Specialist Contract
  • Closed session to consider employee performance evaluation -district administrator

The full agenda is available here.

