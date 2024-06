The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Fines and damages regarding Matthias Academy and the removal of manhole covers.

Resolution 2024.06-102, a resolution to accept transfer of title of Fire Station 2 from the Salem Lakes Volunteer Fire Department to the Village of Salem Lakes.

Approve the use of Lockbox service for Paramedic Billing Services billing payment collections.

The full agenda is available here.