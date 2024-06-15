Temps over 90 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Jun 15th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

High temperatures in Western Kenosha County will top 90 Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

And the temperatures won’t be far behind for the balance of the week, topping out in the high 80s.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives