2024 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 2024 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast took place Saturday morning at Crane Grain Farms in Brighton.

The annual event is organized by Kenosha County Dairy Promotion.

Those who attended the event were able to eat a hearty scrambled eggs, pancake and sausage breakfast prepared by event volunteers. There were all kinds of agriculture related activities from a cow milking simulator to a close up look at farm machinery. You could even top it off with frozen custard supplied by Culver’s on Highway 142.

Here is video Heather Daniels, Kenosha County Dairy ambassador, telling the audience a little about the host farm and Michael Daniels, representing the host farm this year, saying a few words.:

Here is video of the announcement of the Kenosha County Dairy Promotion scholarship winners:

Here is video of the presentation of the new Friends of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion award to Alan Kaddatz and Marilyn Zirbel:

Here is video of the presentation of a proclamation from County Executive Samantha Kerkman:

Here is video of remarks and a presentation of a certificate from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil:

Here are some cheese facts from Kelsey Henderson, 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair, who has roots in Paris:

Here are some more photos from the event:

2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Kelsey Henderson.

2024 Kenosha County Dairy Promotions scholarship winners (from left): Briana Gagliano, Chloe Lois, Margaret Gillmore and Kyle Diedrich.

Kenosha County Dairy Ambassador Heather Daniels (left) presents Marilyn Zirbel with a friend of Dairy Promotion Award. The other awardee, Alan Kaddatz, was unable to attend.