Pickleball courts may come to Paddock Lake

One of the fastest growing recreational sports in the US may be getting a facility in Paddock Lake.

The Paddock Lake Village Board Wednesday gave its informal approval to pursuing replacing a rundown skate park with two pickleball courts at Erickson Park on the village’s east side.

The conversion would be helped by the fact the skate park was constructed on a old tennis court.

The skate park was constructed in 2005 on a former tennis court. The skate park was well used until late 2018 and was vandalized in 2019 and 2020, suffering further damage to the wood and metal ramps, said a memo on the topic from village administrator Tim Popanda.

Late last year, the village received an offer from a resident to donate funds to convert the skate park to a pickleball court, Popanda said. At that time, the board directed Popanda to investigate the costs of restoring the skate park and creating the pickleball facility.

The cost of the refurbishment of the skate park would cost over $60,000 while the pickleball courts would cost about $20,000, Popanda’s memo said.

Popanda said he would check with the resident about how much they might be willing to donate now that costs are known.

All board members who spoke on the topic Wedensday favored the pickleball option over restoring the skate park.

“It seems like we have less kids and the population is getting older here, so I think its a good idea,” Trustee John Poole said.

Money the village might have to contribute toward the project could come from park impact fees on new development, Popanda said.

The rest of the playground equipment and other aspects of Erickson Park will remain intact, Popanda said.