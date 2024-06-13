June 13, 2024 lake test results: Swim caution removed for Lake Shangri-la

A swim caution has been removed for Lake Shangri-la-220th Court has been lifted after re-sampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed E.coli levels within acceptable range there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Wednesday that prompted the removal of the swim caution at Lake Shangri-la-220th Court was 99 E.coli/100 mL.