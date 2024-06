A Celebration of Life for Bruce Chaput, October 25, 1949-February 27th, 2024, will take place Saturday, June 22, 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. at Silver Lake Sportsmen Club at 27021 85th St., Salem.

Please dress casually. There will be food and beverage to enjoy. Anyone who has a fun story of Bruce is encouraged to tell it as we all know laughter heals the soul.